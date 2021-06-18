Listen To New Single “Megatron” by Nicki Minaj + Official MV

Nicki Minaj has made a comeback and fulfilled her promise that she made a few weeks back on social media. Her new single “Megatron” arrived a yesterday and it is already making a huge buzz.

It’s a song for the summer – a tropical banger that has ‘hit’ written all over. Pop Wansel and NOVA Wav produced the song and gave it a thumping beat. Nicki doesn’t have a problem going with the beat – in fact, it’s kind of effortless for her.

“Megatron” is an awesome track that’s not only replayable but it’s got more than that. It could actually stick with you and be a part of your summer playlist this year. Nicki is taking it seriously so she released the official music video quickly. Mike Ho directed this colorful saga that you’re going to love as your eyes would love everything they see. Watch the music video below.

Watch Official Music Video For “Megatron” by Nicki Minaj