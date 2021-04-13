Review: “Made You Miss” By Maddie Poppe

Last year’s American Idol winner is now all set to go mainstream as the time of promotions has arrived. It’s a time when we get to see how the winner would turn his or her potential into real work and Maddie Poppe seems more than ready for it.

The 21-year old singer has started it on the right track with her first song after winning the prestigious title making a great impression on everyone, including fans and critics. She followed it up with two equally good songs. However, her latest song “Made You Miss” is something that could help push her to the mainstream straightaway – it could be her first country-pop hit. Give it a listen below and I’m sure you’d put the song on repeat.

Listen To “Made You Miss” by Maddie Poppe