Listen to Lorde Debuts Unreleased Track from “Melodrama” at a Concert

Lorde has debuted her new song while performing at a concert. The Hitmaker had already hinted at this performance when she talked about performing an unreleased track from her “Melodrama” album. Now the song she performed a day after is that unreleased material. On the concert, she also covered Frank Ocean – being the other big moment of the day.

Lorde was performing at the sold-out BMO arena in Wisconsin. Over 20,000 fans were attending the show. It seemed like the perfect time for the singer to unveil new material. The new song that she performed was titled “Precious Metals” although Lorde is yet to give us the official credits for this new single. Following the performance of this new song, Lorde delivered a humble cover performance of Fran Ocean’s “Solo”.

Watch the unreleased song below where Lorde totally slays it. Don’t forget to leave you comments below. I really want to know your response to this new Lorde single. I’m sure it will go down well with her fans.

Watch Lorde debuting NEW Song from ‘Melodrama’