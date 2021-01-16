Listen to a teaser of Kylie Minogue’s single “Dancing”

Kylie Minogue has given us a huge news and it’s in the form of a teaser. She posted the teaser on social media and told her fans that she’d be kicking off her “Golden” era on this Friday. With it, she posted the teaser for her new single “Dancing”, which sounds like a country-pop hybrid.

Although Kylie plans to release the song on Friday, it’s already leaked on the internet. Although I haven’t listened to it yet and won’t until its released officially, I can sense it’s going to be a catchy single. It’s also guaranteed to be different from Kylie’s earlier music in terms of pace as she herself hinted that when she said that it ended up with a different direction for her.

The “Golden” era is doing to be a fun ride for Kylie and her fans as she promises to give them something new. Whether this new material will do good on the charts is a question to be answered yet, I know for sure that her fans really appreciate her for experimenting in this genre. It’s time you listen to the snippet and see for yourself whether Kylie’s new era is worth your attention.

Listen to a Snippet of “Dancing” by Kylie Minogue