Liam Payne Kicks Off GMA’s Summer Concert Series with a Memorable Performance of “Strip That Down”

Liam Payne has kicked off GMS Summer Concert Series with a mesmerizing performance of his latest single “Strip That Down”. He also performed “Familiar”, which is a collaboration with the Colombian singer J Balvin, who also came out on the stage to perform his part in this wonderful track.

The GMS Summer Concert Series kick stated at Central Park and that’s where Liam Payne and J Balvin performed. The duo appeared for some quick interviews after the performance, giving fans some gossip and some real talk about their future projects. Along with everything else, Liam Pyne also announced the release date for his solo debut album. It will come out on 14th September, this year.

While talking about his album, Liam told his fans that he was super happy that finally the album is coming out. He believes that his album has a great mix of new and old songs, which will entertain his fans. Watch his latest performance below.

Watch Liam Payne and J Balvin perform “Strip That Down“