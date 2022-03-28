Lady Gaga to Continue to Elton John Tribute Album – Check the Tracklist

It seems like a big day for Elton John’s fans. Some of the music’s biggest names will be contributing to two Elton John albums. These tribute albums are basically two different servings of Elton John’s music – one focusing on pop & rock artists while other will bring in country music artists to celebrate Elton John’s great years. The albums are titled “Revamp” and “Restoration” and they will hit the stores on April 6.

Lady Gaga, Pink, and Miley Cyrus are only some of the artists who will contribute to these albums. Lady Gaga will cover “Your Song” and Miley will be lending her vocals for “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”. Pink will be collaborating with Logic for “Bennie And The Jets”. Apart from these artists, you will also listen other big names in the music industry contributing to these albums. The list of contributing artists confirmed so far is as following.

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

Pink

Sam Smith

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Florence and the Machine

Demi Lovato

The Killers

Alessia Cara

Mary J. Blige

You can see the full track list for these two albums below.

“Revamp“ tracklist

1. Bennie and The Jets – Elton John, P!nk, Logic

2. We All Fall In Love Sometimes – Coldplay

3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues – Alessia Cara

4. Candle In The Wind – Ed Sheeran

5. Tiny Dancer – Florence And The Machine

6. Someone Saved My Life Tonight – Mumford and Sons

7. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word – Mary J. Blige

8. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

9. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – The Killers

10. Daniel – Sam Smith

11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – Miley Cyrus

12. Your Song – Lady Gaga

13. Yellow Brick Road — Queens Of The Stone Age

“Restoration” tracklist

1. Rocket Man – Little Big Town

2. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Maren Morris

3. Sacrifice – Don Henley and Vince Gill

4. Take Me To The Pilot – Brothers Osborne

5. My Father’s Gun – Miranda Lambert

6. I Want Love – Chris Stapleton

7. Honky Cat – Lee Ann Womack

8. Roy Rogers – Kacey Musgraves

9. Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. The Bitch Is Back – Miley Cyrus

11. Sad Songs (Say So Much) – Dierks Bentley

12. This Train Don’t Stop – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. Border Song – Willie Nelson