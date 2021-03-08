Kehlani Premieres Music Video For, “Butterfly”. Watch Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Kehlani” has shared a new music video for her song, “Butterfly” directed by Trey Lyons.

The song Butterfly is included in the American singer’s third commercial mixtape called, “While We Wait” which was released on 22nd of February 2019.

The music video is crafted so lovely portraying the lyrics of the song exactly. The music video features Kehlani being a butterfly which arises from a cocoon. The visuals are simply beyond creativity. I think we should all pay respect where it’s due, and all my respect is for Trey right now. WOW!

Watch the music video to Kehlani’s song, “Butterfly”:

Kehlani told media about the collaboration with 20 years old Trey when she said, “Directed by the youngest director I’ve ever worked with Trey Lyons for bringing my vision to life.”