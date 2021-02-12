Kacey Musgraves Delivers a Music Video For “Rainbow”:

The American country music singer and songwriter, “Kacey Musgraves” has shared a new music video for her song, “Rainbow”.

Rainbow is taken from Kacey’s fourth studio album, “Golden Hour” which was premiered on 30th of March, 2018. It was co-written by Kacey Musgraves with “Natalie Hemby” and “Shane McAnally”.

The music video really is so catchy, you are going to get into it completely. And for this one, I just don’t want to be a spoiler. LOL!

Watch the music video to Kacey Musgraves’ song, “Rainbow”:

The American singer shined bright at the The 61st Grammy Awards held on 10th February, 2019. She secured the award for Best Country Album for her, LP “Golden Hour”, Best Country Song for her song, “Space Cowboy” and Best Country Solo performance for, “Butterflies”.