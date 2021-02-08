Julia Michaels x Niall Horan Deliver a Music Video For, “What A Time”. Watch Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Julia Michaels” has teamed up with the Irish singer-songwriter and the former One Direction member, “Niall Horan”. They have released a new music video for, “What A Time”.

The song, “What A Time” is taken from her already released fourth EP, “Inner Monologue Part 1”. The EP was released on 1st of January, 2019.

Well, I know y’all liked the song, “What A Time”. But if I may tell you, you are gonna love the music video even more.

The clip opens with both the artists sitting on the floor in a room with their faces turned opposite to each other. Julia sings the song, she looks really sad, but to me that was cute. I mean I loved the way she appeared on the video. Enjoy!

Watch the music video to Julia Michaels and Niall Horan’s collaboration, “What A Time”:

Well, it seems like that Julia and Niall are happy to work together, as the she shared her views about the collaboration and said, ” I can’t think of a moment where him [Niall Horan] and I aren’t laughing and being completely ridiculous with each other. We always make fun of each other for a second, then he sings his heart out, and then he’s like, “Cool, I’ll see you later”.