Yes, that’s right, there’s a new Judas Priest track. For those of you familiar even with a smattering of their songs will recognise the sound.

Not much has really changed over time and all the usual tropes of a Priest track are present, but in sticking firmly to what they know they have at least created something that should keep the fans and casual fans happy.

It’s not unique or remarkable, but holds up for four minutes.

(6/10)

Buy: Redeemer of Souls