Jonas Blue Music Video For, “Polaroid”. Watch Now:

The London Based DJ “Guy James Robin” who is known professionally by his stage name, “Jonas Blue” premiered a new song, “Polaroid” recently. The song featured the ex One Direction member ,”Liam Payne” and the Nashvile based singer, “Lennon Stella”.

Polaroid will be a part of Jonas’ upcoming very first LP, “Blue” which will be out on 9th of November. It was co-written by Jonas Blue with “Ed Drewett”, “JP Cooper” and “RØMANS”.

Jonas has now released the official music video for the song. The video features Liam Payne, Lennon Stella and track’s producer Jonas Blue. It was filmed in Grand Central station and Central Park, New York city.

Well, if you ask me.. I think the song is sccompanied with a pretty good music video. You will see Lim payne singing his verse as the video opens and the Lennon Stella joins him. and one more thing, It barely features Jason Blue, haha i mean you will only see him playing keyboard in a moment. In the last seconds the trio get together and shares a laugh.

Watch The Video To Jonas Blue’s Collaboration With Lim Payne and Lennon Stella, “Polaroid”: