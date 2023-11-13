Jennifer Lopez looks hot in the “Te Guste” Music video. Watch Now:

The American Singer, “Jennifer Lopez” and the Reggaeton Singer “Bad Bunny” collaborated to release a new song, “Te Guste”. The song is now accompanied with the Official Music Video featuring them both and is now available on digital platforms. It was premiered via YouTube and was directed by Mike Ho.

You liked the song or not? you are gonna love the music video for sure. The video is more about Jenni, I mean what should I say? She has just proved that age is just a number for her and there is no age limit to look young and sexy. WOW!

The Video starts when Jenni takes the charge wearing a yellow bikni and of course she looks stunning then Bad Bunny joins her singing his verse. I am needless to say that Jennifer has made the video go extraordinary. All the scenes she has appeared in are jaw dropping. Let me count, the bikne, and the scene when she lays on the bed wearing a red hoodie and in all the rest of the video she doesn’t miss the mark. Beautiful!

Watch The Music Video To Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny’s Collaboration, “Te Guste”:



We can expect a new remix version of the track to be released soon.