Jax Jones And Years & Years Drop New Music, “Play”. Stream:

The London Based DJ, “Jax Jones” has joined forces with the British Synth pop group, “Years & Years” to premiere a new song titled, “Play”. It was co-written by Jax Jones with “MNEK”, “Mark Ralph” and “Olly Alexander” and is included in Jax’ debut EP called, “Snacks”.

Snacks is a project of 6 tracks and features different artists including, “Ina Wroldsen”, “RAYE”, “Mike Dunn”, “MNEK”, “Rich the Kid”, “Demi Lovato”, “Stefflon Don” and of course after this new song, “Years & Years”.

Back to the song. Well, It’s Jax Jones’ so, it’s already good. This man is just amazing at what he does, I mean he always comes up with the best production.

What about the vocals? First, the song is sung by Olly and Olly only. So, is it a Jax Jones and the Olly ALexandar’s Collaboration? And in my humble opinion, It is.

Second, Olly has delivered his best and really has uttered soulful vocals. So catchy! He wants his love to be with him is looking for her to dance with him tonight. Look at the chorus, “How long ’til you play me the song, that will make me belong to you? One dance with my baby tonight, and we’ll dance ’til the night is through “.

Listen To The Jax Jones And The Years & Years Collaboration, “Play”:

surprise!! we teamed up with @JaxJones on some new music! PLAY comes out this wednesday