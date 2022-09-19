Jason Mraz Music Video For his Song, “More Than Friends” Featuring Meghan Trainor

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Jason Thomas Mraz” has released the Official Music Video for his song “More Than Friends”. More than friends is Jason’s collaboration song with Meghan Trainor and the visuals also feature her.

The Song, “More than Friends” is included in his music album, “Know”. Jason released the video on his official YouTube channel on September 17th and he will go with the first TV performance for the song today(18 Sep) on “Ellen”.

The video basically shows the “Behind the scenes” theme where Meghan and Jason actually act like friends. Yes! You will not see them falling in love but a female director to the video and another male actor use the shooting sets to find love for them. LOL!

You will see both the singers getting ready for the shoot and Meghan will start singing. The video continues when Jason joins her and sings with his breathy vocals while playing the guitar.

The video gets more exciting in the end. The lady director falls in love with a guy and they get a chance to dance together in the end when the video shooting is done.

Watch The Video To Jason and Maghena’s Collaboration Song, “More Than Friends”