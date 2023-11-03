Imagine Dragons Premieres a New Song, “Machine”. Stream Now:

The American Pop Rock Band, “Imagine Dragons” has unveiled a new song titled, “Machine”. The song was first premiered exclusively at the Zane Lowe’s Beat 1. Basically the group had a interview at the Zane Lowe’s so, they shared the song their but then immediately it was premiered publicly on the digital platforms.

The song will appear on the group’s upcoming fourth studio album, “Origins” which is expected to be released on 9th of November. After listening to this song, I am expecting Origins to be a banger. Get Ready guys! Good music is coming your way.

Machine is going to make your day for sure. Everything about this song is too damn good. The Production, the lyrics. Just WOW! This song is already a bop.

Listen To The Imagine Dragons' New Song, "Machine":



I love the energy the song possesses. The Message it comes with. “I am not a part of your machine, I am the Machine”. For me, this song is on repeat right now and I am on the Top of the world. I can feel this song. What About You?