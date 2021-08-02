Fifth Harmony is making a lot of impressive moves in their career. The band has now released a track that will be featured as soundtrack for the much anticipated feature film “Hotel Transylvania 2”. The single “I’m In Love With A Monster” will be used in the theatrical trailer of the movie and it will also be played during an important scene. What more could Fifth Harmony have asked for? You can watch the movie in a theater near you on September 25.

“I’m In Love With A Monster” is a toe tapping song. For Fifth Harmony fans, they are going to listen to all the band members singing, something fans have been asking for so long now. The way this single has hyped on Twitter and other platforms, it is quite obvious that it’s going to be a mega hit.

The Fifth Harmony girls didn’t wait for the official release and leaked a tiny teaser version of the track ahead of time. The track will be officially released in America on July 5th. The band also shared the official trailer of the movie on their Twitter account along with a message for their fans.

“Can’t wait for you guys to see the trailer for Hotel Transylvania 2 and hear our song I’m in Love With A Monster”.

Listen to the new single by “I’m In Love With A Monster” by Fifth Harmony – Audio on YouTube