“History” by One Direction – Watch Music Video

One Direction premiered a new music video for the track “History”. This track is included in band’s fifth studio album, which could be their last album as well. The music video was premiered on VEVO on January 26th. Originally, the music video was planned to come out on this Friday but the premier date was changed because the label had no plans to compete with Zayn Malik’s first solo single “Pillow Talk”, which will come out this Friday.

“History” could be the last track that One Direction has premiered a video as a band. Looking at the song choice, especially the title, it looks perfect to round up their career and turn it to ‘history’. The song is good to ears and the music video has all the emotions contained in it. Perfect to be the last single.

The music video shows the band standing in front of a bricked wall and singing “History”. As the music video progresses, we get to see the ‘history’ of the band, starting from their footage of the early days. You will also get to see the footage of The X Factor UK where band auditioned and became an instant hit. You will also get a chance to go through all the hit concerts and funny backstage moments – something fans always want more and more. One Direction has truly left a great gift for their fans. The best thing about this video is that you could see Zayn in all the ‘history’ footage. The band could have easily left him out but they decided not to. Watch the music video below.

Watch “History” music video by One Direction