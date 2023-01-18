Hardwell Teams Up With Snoop Dogg & Conor Maynard For a Song, “How You Love Me”. Song Premiere:

The Dutch DJ, “Robbert van de Corput” who is known professionally by his stage name, “Hardwell” has joined forces with the English singer and songwriter, “Conor Maynard” and the American rapper, “Snoop Dogg”.

The trio has released a new music video for the song, “How You Love Me”. The song was co-written by Hardwell, Conor and Snoop Dogg with

“Yoshi Breen”, “Thom Bridges”, “Rik Annema”, and “Cimo Fränkel”.

Well, as the music video is out now . It was directed by, ”

Robin Piree”. I know you are gonna be surprised but the visuals don’t feature any of the three stars but it stars, “Don Rigters” and “Terra van den Berg” as a couple.

The music video is a perfect visual for, “I Love How You Love Me”. LOL! It sees the couple in a car. They will kiss, they will wash the car together,

they will drive in turn, and may be this is it from the visuals. Yes but I must say, It is cute.

Watch the music video to, “How You Love Me”:







One last, Looks like some one had his best time with this song, “How You Love Me”. Conor Maynard talked to the media about the song and said, ”

I can’t believe I’m on a track with Snoop Dogg and Hardwell.

They’re such iconic artists and it’s a total honor to be putting music out with them.”