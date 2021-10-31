Halsey Music Video, “Without Me”. Watch Now:

No more teasers. Finally!

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Ashley Nicolette Frangipane” AKA “Halsey” shared a song, “Without Me” earlier this month via Zane Lowe’s Radio 1. She co-wrote the song with, “Delacey”, “Louis Bell”, “Amy Allen” and “Scott Storch”.

Halsey has been teasing the fans by sharing glimpse of the video but the song is now accompanied with the full-length music video directed by Colin Tilley. It was premiered via YouTube.

The video shows the 24-year old singer and a boy(her boyfriend in the video) struggling with their relationship. It sees them being mad at each other and being frustrated all the time. They do drugs to find some relief and to make the things right for them but unfortunately nothing works.

I was expecting that they will find some way and everything will be alright, till the video ended. Yes, in the end, to my surprise, the boy gets arrested (under the charge of his misbehave maybe) and the Halsey walks away, acting like they are done with this toxic relationship.

Watch The Music Video To Halsey’s “Without Me”:

How was that? I must say that this is one of the best music videos that Halsey has shared ever!