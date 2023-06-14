Single review: Gorgon City feat. Laura Welsh – ‘Here For You’

‘Here For You’ is a mixed bag of a record. There’s a promising and pacey verse held together by the smooth voice of Laura Welsh, and a building bridge that suggests the record will become more than you’d expect – but the chorus lacks the imagination you’d expect and it falls back on some typical, lacklustre dance post-build up amongst the titular hook that fails to ignite.

‘Here For You’ is a song that has the potential but it fails to capitalise on it, although it captures the warmth of the season, coming across as a sub-par version of Lou Reed’s ‘Satellite of Love’ remix from a few years ago.

(5/10)