French Montana announces summer with his Drake-assisted new MV “No Shopping”

French Montana has finally announced summer with a new music video for his single “No Shopping”. This Drake-assisted single seems like a perfect treat for those looking to build a playlist for the summer. You will see both French Montana and Drake in the music video.

The music video is perfect for the season. You instantly get the summery feel. It’s directed by Spiff TV.

The single “No Shopping” will be included in French Montana’s upcoming studio album titled “MC4”. This album will be available in August. So if you like this single, keep your fingers crossed for the full album. It’s going to be a gem.

The single “No Shopping” was premiered a few weeks back via OVO. It seems like French Montana already had plans to drop a music video so he went straight after shooting the video after releasing the single. It took him two weeks to come up with this beautiful music video. I’m sure you will like it once you watch it.

The music video is about living the perfect life in the Dominican Republic. Both French Montana and Drake play their Latino characters in the video and do all the things that one can think about a perfect life. They play golf and spend their indoor time surrounded by girls wearing nothing but sexy bikinis. Watch Drake and French having time of their life in this music video.

Watch “No Shopping” Music Video by French Montana and Drake