French Montana and Drake Delivered The Official Music Video for, “No Stylist”. Watch Now:

The American Rapper, “French Montana” and the Canadian Rapper, “Drake” released their collaboration song,”No Stylist” last month. The song was a hit and include me in the people who were waiting for the official music video.

Hell yeah! The wait is over. French Montana and Drake has premiered the official music video for the hit, “No Stylist”. What’s new? The video comes with a , “Vintage” filter. So, Don’t be confused about the quality of the video.

The, “No Stylist” Music Video comes with a surprise it not just features French and Drake but also some other names from the Hip-Hop industry. Yeah! The, “A$AP Rocky”, “Young Thug”, “Cam’Ron”, “Slick Rick” and “Dapper Dan” appeared on the video and blessed it among some others.

The Video is exactly what i was expecting, it is a bop already. Summing it up, the video starts when French Montana raps his verse and then different rappers join him. You will see them rocking on streets of the New York City. It all just keeps on getting better and better. and then there comes, “Drake” rapping his verse, “I got the game in a squeeze….”.

Don’t forget, The American Rapper, “French Montana” is to release his complete studio album soon.