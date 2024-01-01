Florida Georgia Line Delivers a Song, “People Are Different”. Stream:

The American country music duo, “Florida Georgia Line” has shared a new song titled, “People Are Different” with an accompanying lyrical video. It was written by, “Hillary Lindsey”, “Mark Holman” and “Mark Hardy”.

The song, “People Are Different” is fifth song yet released from their upcoming fourth studio album, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” following the previously released songs from the LP including, “Simple”, “Talk You Out of It”, “Colorado” and “Sittin’ Pretty”.

Guys, I am going to get the album!! what a lovely song this is. The production? WOW! Vocals? crazy! every thing is just perfect about this new song, you are gonna love it. Stream below!

Listen to the Florida Georgia Line’s new song, “People Are Different”:

The upcoming album, “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” will be a project of 19 songs and will feature four guest appearances on it including, “Brother Jervel”, “Jason Derulo”, “Hardy”and “Jason Aldean”.