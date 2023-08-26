Fifth Harmony Single “He Like That” – 5H Third LP Is Also Out

Fifth Harmony has dropped their new LP. It’s their third LP and it’s titled “Fifth Harmony”. The highlight of this new LP is the single “He Like That”, which is a new single taken from this album.

This new single “He Like That” is a sexy banger that’s going to make you go crazy. It’s produced by DallasK and Ammo. The song shows us the 5H girls in a seriously lovely mood and that’s what we expect to see from them – not the mood we witnessed after Camilla left the band.

The track opens with sweet vocals of Dinah Jane who sings about a boy and praises his ‘good boy’ attitude. This attitude is all that Dinah needs to feel excited, calling herself a bad girl. Normani Kordei is the next one to sing about the boy. She likes the boy because of ‘pumps and a bump’. From there, you go straight to the chorus, which is somewhat repetitive but still manages to remain catchy. I’m sure a lot of you are going to put this song on repeat because of this chorus.

“He like that bang, bang, bang, he like that bomb, bomb, bomb”

Although this song clearly indicates that Fifth Harmony is moving towards a deeper hip-hop territory, things aren’t still there yet. You can clearly feel the pop elements in this song. Nevertheless, I’m sure the band will be promoting this new single as it feels like a hit already. Listen to it below.

Listen to “He Like That” by Fifth Harmony