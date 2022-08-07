Evvie McKinney : Single “How Do You Feel” – ‘The Four’ Winner Is Here, Watch Live Performance!

Fox’s singing competition winner, A talented Evvie Mckinney has dropped her debut single “How Do You Feel” produced by Diddy. She has shown her true colors and showcase in her debut. This song is a hit and what a beginning for her journey. Another talent rose to fame after competing in popular singing reality television show The Four is Zhavia Ward. She is not just a singer but also a songwriter and vocalist. Deadpool 2 Music Video: “Welcome To The Party” by Diplo, French Montana, Lil Pump, and Zhavia.

Zhavia is amazing and unique, but so is Evvie in her own way. Let her be great. Evvie fought harder for her dreams and she’s getting all the glory she deserves. How would you feel if you were this beautiful, talented young woman and everybody was saying that she doesn’t deserve it and Zhavia is way better? You don’t have to tear someone else down to build someone else up. We should be wishing both of these ladies’ success and happiness.

Don’t know how people keep comparing Evvie to Zhavia. They are two completely different artists. Besides Zhavia is doing fine without winning so I don’t see why people can’t let Evvie live her dream too without the unnecessary hate that is unappreciative of her talent.

Watch Live Performance “How Do You Feel” by Evvie McKinney