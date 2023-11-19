Eminem “Walk On Water” Featuring Beyonce

“Walk on Water” by Eminem has made it to the of the music charts soon after its premier release. The song is one of the lead singles by Eminem from his 9th studio album titled “revival”. Apart from Eminem, the song also features Beyoncé, the queen, and a mega start, of whose talent and fame no one is unaware.

You can catch Beyoncé’s powerful voice blessing you in the chorus of “Walk on Water”. The song is a rap ballad and is now the latest famous of all those having a good taste in music.

“Walk on Water” Talks about the Insecurities And Anxieties

The song is mainly written by Eminem himself but also includes some notes by Beyoncé. The song starts with this amazing chorus “I walk on water / But I ain’t no Jesus / I walk on water / But only when it freezes / Cause I’m only human, just like you / Making my mistakes” by Beyoncé.

The song overall is a rap with a nostalgic feel and relatable lyrics. The song talks about reflecting on one’s insecurities and anxieties in a very beautiful way.