Single review: Ella Eyre – ‘If I Go’

Having contributed her vocals to plenty of records, here’s Ella’s solo offering and though her powerful voice bellows out over the perky and punky brass backing, it’s a little too similar to ‘Waiting All Night’ whilst being the lesser of the two records.

It’s difficult not to be won over by the slowly building bridge and the tempo shift of the chorus, alongside Eyre’s strong voice, but the material doesn’t match her vocal talents.

It’s a smooth, punky enough pop tune but a little forgettable.

(6/10)