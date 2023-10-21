Listen to “Eastside” A Debut Single by Benny Blanco Ft. Dj. Khalid & Halsey

The American singer, songwriter, and producer has never missed to cheer up his fans. But now he has surprised the world by releasing his debut single “Eastside” – which is already a bop.

Bonny Blanco has been on the headlines as he has been writing for the pop industry for the last decade. His masterpieces include Katy’s “Teenage Dream” and Bieber’s hit “Love Yourself”.

Benny Blanco has now come with his first single “Eastside”. The track has already gained some momentum ever since its release as stream counts are rising for the track. I’m sure it will turn out to be a massive hit and we will stand witness to that in the coming few days. Would it enter the Top charts? I have my doubts about it.

‘Eastside’ is already on iTunes chart in the USA in just a few days after its release. The track is radio-friendly so the pop radio is loving it already.

‘Eastside’ is a love themed song in which you will find Khalid singing these lines “She used to meet me on the Eastside, in the city where the sun don’t set / And every day you know that we ride Through the Backstreets of a blue Corvette / baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight/ We can go anywhere we want”. Halsey will be joining Khalid over the second chorus of this song singing the same lines but just changing the female pronoun to male. Give it a listen below.

Stream “Eastside” by Benny Blanco Featuring Dj. Khalid & Halsey: