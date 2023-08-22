Single review: Duck Sauce – ‘NRG’

Duck Sauce can usually be relied on to bring you some great danceable tunes and their third cut from their upcoming ‘Quack’ album is no exception.

Simple and repetitive it may be, but in the style of the best Basement Jaxx songs its style and perkiness will hit you squarely between the eyes.

Yes, it might need a bit more variation in its delivery, but the energy, appropriately enough, is here and the small snippets of Caribbean style magic added some extra flavour to the mixture, and you’ll easily start singing it.

(7/10)