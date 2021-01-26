Dua Lipa Shares a Music Video “Swan Song”. Watch Here:

The British singer and songwriter, “Dua Lipa” has shared a new song titled, “Swan Song” with an accompanying music video.

Swan Song will appear on the American action film, “Alita: Battle Angel”. The movie is set to be released on 14th of February, 2019.

Swan Song was co-written by the British songwriter with “Kennedi Lykken”, “Robin Fredriksson”, “Mattias Larsson”, “Justin Tranter” and “Junkie XL”.

What about the music video? First of all, Dua Lipa must has had spent a lot on the visual. It features the British singer being the heroine(Alita) of the movie(Alita: Battle Angel) for sometime. Yeah, this is how it is.

You will see Dua in a place destroyed by a technological fall and she will find herself transformed into a machine. It really is an entertaining and stunning watch.

Watch music video to Dua Lipa’s, “Swan Song”: