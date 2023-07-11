Demi Lovato Premieres “Sorry Not Sorry” and Delivers First Live Performance

Demi Lovato has premiered her new single titled “Sorry Not Sorry”. The good news is that she is going to promote this song like crazy. She’s already delivered the first live performance just as she premiered the new song.

Now, this is the new Demi Lovato for you. It’s her new era and it took entire two years for her to make a comeback after “Confident”. Would her fans go crazy with all the new music that they are going to get this year from their favorite singer? I think that’s the story in the making with Miss Lovato taking her music very seriously after making her comeback.

This new single “Sorry Not Sorry” came out on Tuesday morning on July 11th. That’s the date that many of Lovato fans would remember as the best day of the year. It’s the first single from her sixth studio album and it’s already playing on top radio stations. If you turn the radio on right now, you might have a chance to listen to the song.

Even before this single came out, a lot of critics and bloggers were predicting it to be her best ever single. Is it the case? You could only have an opinion after you listen to the song. Give it a listen below and see if you feel it like the best ever song from Miss Lovato.

Listen to “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato – New Single

If you like what you listen above, then you might be interested in a live performance as well. The good news is that Demi Lovato has already given us a live performance on TV. You can check the video for this performance below.

Watch Demi Lovato Perform “Sorry Not Sorry” Live on TV