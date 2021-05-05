CYN whirls up an Emotional Roller coaster in “Holy Roller”

Cynthia Nabozny also known by the stage name CYN, made her breakthrough in Sep 17’ with ‘Together’ and since then she has consistently given us with some good songs to dance on. The 26-year old has time and time showcased her abilities with those pipes in ‘I Still Have Me’, ‘Believer’ and ‘Terrible Ideas’. ‘Holy Roller’ seems another good try at a romantic song with a demanding pop twist.

“I’ve been feeling higher powers when you lay with me, like a Holy Spirit all confused bout who it’s supposed to be”. She explained about the lyrics in a tweet, “To me, the lyrics reveal the aftermath of a party from a night before, but still remain serious in their declaration of a cult like devotion”.

So yeah, she is taking the lyrics literally. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “Holly Roller” by CYN