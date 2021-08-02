Single: “Confused” by Kid Cudi

The Cleveland native Kid Cudi has just dropped a brand new single titled “Confused”. The single is a follow up to his 2014 hit “The Journey to Mother Moon” but it’s nothing like what you have heard from Kid before. This new single introduces fans to a new sound that they are going to love. Kid Cudi dropped a hint about him surprising his fans with a change of sound but no one expected it to turn out this good. “Confused” is a surefire hit and fans are going to appreciate how Kid Cudi stayed minimalist by filling his track with guitar-based melodies and percussion instead of singing and rapping over synths and electronic productions.

“Confused” will be included in Kid Cudi’s fifth album “Speedin’ Bullet to Heaven”. The album will hit the stores later this year through Republic/Wicked Awesome Record. The only song premiered from the album so far is “Confused”.

Since the track has been released for a few days now, fans have started responding to it with a mixed review. Some are loving the track while others have simply hated it for not being something they expected from Kid Cudi. Those hating him want him to go back to his previous sound and start rapping again. Those loving his new single are happy that Kid Cudi is trying new things. You can listen to the song below and leave your comment on whether Kid has made the right move.