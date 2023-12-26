Christina Perri and Ed Sheeran Perform “Be My Forever” together

Christina Perri and Ed Sheeran have finally come together with a stunning performance of duet “Be My Forever”. They performed the track live in a concert, once again proving Atlantic Record wrong who has been delaying official release of this track for no reason known to us. The track is from Perri’s sophomore album titled “Head or Heart”.

The duo has never performed the track together despite such a performance being on cards for long. Eventually they have come together in a concert where they delivered a heavenly performance to ensure that their fans walk away with a memory to last forever. It has taken 8 months for the duo to perform the duet together.

The track, written by Jamie Scott and Christina Perri was performed in “Alice in Winterland 2014” and aired live on 97.3 Alice Radio. The concert happened at the famous Masonic arena in San Francisco on December 4. Thanks to the concert-goers who filmed this breathtaking performance and uploaded it online, we can watch the concert performance by Christina Perri and Ed Sheeran on YouTube. Check it out below and make sure you tell us what you think about it in the comments.

Watch Christina Perri and Ed Sheeran perform “Be My Forever”