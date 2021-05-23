Chris Brown: NEON-lit video for “Wobble Up”, Ft. Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy

Chris Brown seems very busy for his highly anticipated 30-track album ‘Indigo’, which he was supposed to release on his birthday (5th of May), but had to delay it for some reasons and has assured to be released on 21st of June this summer. Now he is out there with his new single ‘Wobble Up’. He released the dance heavy video on 20th of May (Monday). Choreographed by C-Breezy, the video also features a cameo by Tyga.

The video features every Neon shade along with some sexy moves by Nicki and Chris himself. In the end, G-Eazy starts rhyming on top of a breast or rear end shaped island (not sure about any) raping in a warm pink outfit ”Ayy, the way you bounce on it/ I might have to fuck around and spend a house on it/ Down Rodeo, Now I’m spendin’ large amounts on it/ Swipe the platinum, I might empty my accounts on it”.

Chris and Nicki are expected to start a co-headlining North American Tour sometime this summer. Watch the “Wobble up” Video below.

Watch MV: “Wobble Up” by Chris Brown ft. Nicky Minaj & G-Eazy