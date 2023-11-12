Check Out Audio+Lyrics of “Walk On Water”

Eminem and Beyonce’s new song Walk On Water has been the new sensation since its release. Fans are crazily in love with the song. The song talks about the insecurities and expectations. We have written down its lyrics for you guys. Enjoy!
The Lyrics
Chorus: Beyoncé]
I walk on water
But I ain’t no Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes (f*ck)
[Verse 1: Eminem]
Why, are expectations so high?
Is it the bar I set?
My arms, I stretch, but I can’t reach
A far cry from it, or it’s in my grasp, but as
Soon as I grab, squeeze
I lose my grip like the flying trapeze
Into the dark, I plummet
Now the sky’s blackening, I know the marks hide butter
Flies rip apart my stomach
Knowing that no matter what bars I come with
You’re gonna hark, gripe, and that’s a hard Vicodin to swallow
So I scrap these, as pressure increases, like khakis
I feel the ice cracking, because
[Chorus: Beyoncé]
I walk on water
But I ain’t no Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes
It’s the curse of the standard
That the first of the Mathers disk set
Always in search of the verse that I haven’t spit yet
Will this step just be another misstep
To tarnish whatever the legacy, love or respect I’ve garnered?
The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless
And it always feels like I’m hitting the mark
‘TIl I go sit in the car, listen, and pick it apart
Like, “this sh*t is garbage”
God’s given me all this
Still I feel no different regardless
Kids look to me like as a god, this is retarded
If only they knew, it’s a facade and it’s exhaustive
And I try to not listen to nonsense
But if you bitches are trying to strip me of my confidence
Mission accomplished
I’m not God-sent
Nas, Rakim, Pac, B.I.G., James Todd Smith, and I’m not Prince, so…
[Chorus: Beyoncé]
I walk on water
But I ain’t no Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes
[Bridge: Beyoncé]
‘Cause I’m only human, just like you
Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew
I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do
‘Cause I’m terrified to let you down, oh
[Verse 3: Eminem]
It’s true, I’m a Rubik’s, a beautiful mess
At times juvenile, yes, I goof and I jest
A flawed human, I guess
But I’m doing my best to not ruin your ex-
Pectations and meet ’em, ut first, the “Speedom” verse
Now, Big Sean, he’s going too fast
Is he gonna shout or curse out his mom?
There was a time I had the world by the balls, eating out my palm
Every album, song I was spazzin’ the f*ck out on
And now I’m getting clowned and frowned on
But the only one who’s looking down on that matters now’s Deshaun
Am I lucky to be around this long?
Begs the question, though
Especially after the methadone
As yesterday fades and the Dresden home is burnt to the ground
And all that’s left of my house is lawn
The crowds are gone
And it’s time to wash out the blonde
Sales decline, the curtains drawn
They’re closing the set, I’m still poking my head out from behind
And everyone who has doubt, remind
Now take your best rhyme, outdo it, now do it a thousand times
Now let ’em tell ya the world no longer cares or gives a f*ck about your rhymes
And as I grow outta sight, outta mind, I might go outta mine
‘Cause how do I, ever let this mic go without a fight
When I made a f*ckin’ tightrope outta twine?
But when I do fall from these heights, though I’ll be fine
I won’t pout or cry or spiral down or whine
But I’ll decide if it’s my final bow this time around ’cause…
[Chorus: Beyoncé]
I walk on water
But I ain’t no Jesus
I walk on water
But only when it freezes
[Bridge: Beyoncé]
‘Cause I’m only human, just like you
Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew
I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do
‘Cause I’m terrified to let you down, oh
[Outro: Beyoncé & Eminem]
If I walked on water, I would drown
Cause I’m just a man, but as long as I got a micI got light
Cause you and I are not alike
Bitch, I wrote “Stan”