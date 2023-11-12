Check Out Audio+Lyrics of “Walk On Water”

Eminem and Beyonce’s new song Walk On Water has been the new sensation since its release. Fans are crazily in love with the song. The song talks about the insecurities and expectations. We have written down its lyrics for you guys. Enjoy!

The Lyrics

Chorus: Beyoncé]

I walk on water

But I ain’t no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes (f*ck)

[Verse 1: Eminem]

Why, are expectations so high?

Is it the bar I set?

My arms, I stretch, but I can’t reach

A far cry from it, or it’s in my grasp, but as

Soon as I grab, squeeze

I lose my grip like the flying trapeze

Into the dark, I plummet

Now the sky’s blackening, I know the marks hide butter

Flies rip apart my stomach

Knowing that no matter what bars I come with

You’re gonna hark, gripe, and that’s a hard Vicodin to swallow

So I scrap these, as pressure increases, like khakis

I feel the ice cracking, because

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

I walk on water

But I ain’t no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes

[Verse 2: Eminem]

It’s the curse of the standard

That the first of the Mathers disk set

Always in search of the verse that I haven’t spit yet

Will this step just be another misstep

To tarnish whatever the legacy, love or respect I’ve garnered?

The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless

And it always feels like I’m hitting the mark

‘TIl I go sit in the car, listen, and pick it apart

Like, “this sh*t is garbage”

God’s given me all this

Still I feel no different regardless

Kids look to me like as a god, this is retarded

If only they knew, it’s a facade and it’s exhaustive

And I try to not listen to nonsense

But if you bitches are trying to strip me of my confidence

Mission accomplished

I’m not God-sent

Nas, Rakim, Pac, B.I.G., James Todd Smith, and I’m not Prince, so…

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

I walk on water

But I ain’t no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes

[Bridge: Beyoncé]

‘Cause I’m only human, just like you

Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew

I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do

‘Cause I’m terrified to let you down, oh

[Verse 3: Eminem]

It’s true, I’m a Rubik’s, a beautiful mess

At times juvenile, yes, I goof and I jest

A flawed human, I guess

But I’m doing my best to not ruin your ex-

Pectations and meet ’em, ut first, the “Speedom” verse

Now, Big Sean, he’s going too fast

Is he gonna shout or curse out his mom?

There was a time I had the world by the balls, eating out my palm

Every album, song I was spazzin’ the f*ck out on

And now I’m getting clowned and frowned on

But the only one who’s looking down on that matters now’s Deshaun

Am I lucky to be around this long?

Begs the question, though

Especially after the methadone

As yesterday fades and the Dresden home is burnt to the ground

And all that’s left of my house is lawn

The crowds are gone

And it’s time to wash out the blonde

Sales decline, the curtains drawn

They’re closing the set, I’m still poking my head out from behind

And everyone who has doubt, remind

Now take your best rhyme, outdo it, now do it a thousand times

Now let ’em tell ya the world no longer cares or gives a f*ck about your rhymes

And as I grow outta sight, outta mind, I might go outta mine

‘Cause how do I, ever let this mic go without a fight

When I made a f*ckin’ tightrope outta twine?

But when I do fall from these heights, though I’ll be fine

I won’t pout or cry or spiral down or whine

But I’ll decide if it’s my final bow this time around ’cause…

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

I walk on water

But I ain’t no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes

[Bridge: Beyoncé]

‘Cause I’m only human, just like you

Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew

I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do

‘Cause I’m terrified to let you down, oh

[Outro: Beyoncé & Eminem]

If I walked on water, I would drown

Cause I’m just a man, but as long as I got a micI got light

Cause you and I are not alike

Bitch, I wrote “Stan”