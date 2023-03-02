Chase and Status feat. Ed Thomas – ‘Blk and Blu’

The fourth single from Brand New Machine is a sombre number that is so downbeat I’m surprised the vocalist doesn’t give up half way through, down a glass of whiskey and go ‘it’s not worth it’. {rating}



‘Black and Blue’, abused by a dodgy typewriter that hates the letters a, c, and e apparently, is anything but ace. With shades of the Artful Dodger in its retro 90s sound, this lacks the spark and magic of C&S’ earlier material. Bland and lacking in energy and wandering at the end into territory that takes what structure it had and renders it, well, black and blue. Not keen.

