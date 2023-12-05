Carley Rae Jepsen : Music Video, “Party For One”. Watch Now:

The Canadian Singer and Songwriter, “Carly Rae Jepsen” is back at it again with a brand new single, “Party For One”. This is the lead single to her yet-untitled upcoming album. It was co-written by Carly with “Julia Karlsson”, “Anton Rundberg” and “Tavish Crowe”.

Party For One is her first single release after “Cut To The Feeling” which was released last year and it has been four years since she released her last EP, “Emotion”. The new album is expected to be released early in 2019.

Coming to the new song, it is what you need right now. We all know that the Carly has been blessing the POP genre every time she came up and here is another one. It is a lovely pop anthem which comes with a message that you don’t need someone to be happy. Why don’t you try this crazy method of Partying yourself?

The song is accompanied with a music video as well directed by Bardia Zeinali. It sees the Canadian Singer in a hotel room alone and some other characters who are alone as well in their places. It sees them enjoying their time without anyone else by their side.

Watch The Music Video To Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Party For One”: