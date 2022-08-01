Boy George & Culture Club with New Single In 20 Years “Let Somebody Love You” Stream Here!

Boy George and Culture Club are reunited to release their new single “Let Somebody Love You” from their upcoming album “Life” to follow 26th of October. So, 2018 is full of surprises, and this time it’s a turn for Boy George and Culture Club. This song is already familiar to Boy George’ fans as he has been performing this song live for several years. The studio version has slightly different arrangements to make it much better, believe me, it’s worth a listen.

It is a starter from Culture Club’s 6th LP “Life” It is their first collaboration in 20 years, the last offering was back in 1999’s and it was “Don’t Mind If I Do”. This track is a fusing-pop genre shows a reflection of 80’s stardom. This band is actually voicing their opinions through the lyrics of the song, in the chorus of “Let Somebody Love You” you’ll hear a political message: “Love is revolution / War and famine, too / If you’ve the hunger in your heart / Let somebody love you.”.

“Let Somebody Love You” is a breezy reggae-pop tune that crackles with rich horns, nimble guitar, and rumbling drums. Boy George belts the lyrics with a distinguished edge to his vocals.

“Let Somebody Love You” by Boy George & Culture Club – Stream Here!