Bishop Briggs : Single “Baby”, Listen To It Now:

The British-American singer and songwriter, “Sarah Grace McLaughlin” known as her stage name “Bishop Briggs” has come up with her debut single “Baby”.

Bishop has just released her first music album in April 2018 but without wasting any time she has dropped her debut single “Baby” on Digital platforms.

What I love about this song is Bishop tries to express herself openly. She thinks that this is the year of transparency for her and she is trying to be completely transparent to her fans.

Bishop wants gender equality. She said, “My whole goal is that men and women are equal, and in the music world, part of making that a reality is all of us doing the same thing, in terms of what we are allowed to share.”

Baby is a delightful song in which Bishop reveals her private life. The British Musician was really confused about the release that whether she should spill out the song or not? But she thought that it would be injustice not to release this in the “Year of Transparency”.

The song is produced by John Hill, Who produced the beat for the song. Bishops vocals over the beat make the song pleasant. She goes on with lyrics like, “ My baby has got a fucked up head, doesn’t matter ‘cause he is so damn good in bed, yeah he is still my baby, yeah he is fuckin’ crazy but he is still my baby.”

Listen to Bishop Briggs New Single “Baby”

