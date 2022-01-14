Betty Who Releases a Song, “I Remember”:

The Australian singer and songwriter, “Jessica Anne Newham” who is better known under her stage name, “Betty who” is working on her upcoming album, “Betty” which is set to be released on 15th of February, 2019. This marks her first album release in last two years.

From the upcoming album, Betty has released a new song titled, “I remember”. This is the second single yet released from the album following the previously released song, “Between You & Me”.

Back to the new song, It possesses Betty’s heart-taking vocals where she reminisces about the time she have had with her lover and sings about she wants that time back in her life.

Listen to the Betty Who’s new song, “I Remember”:

The Australian singer is on a North American tour these days, which started on 10th of January. Betty’s next up is at Times Union Center, Albany, NY on 15th of January. Click here to get tickets and learn more about the tour details.