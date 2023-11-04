Benny Blanco Teams Up with Calvin Harris To Premiere a New Song, “I Found You”. Stream Now:

The American Singer and Record Producer, “Benny Blanco” has Joined forces with the Scottish DJ, Singer and Songwriter, “Calvin Harris” to deliver a new song titled, “I Found You”.

Benny Blanco shared this good news of collaborating with Benny on 22nd of October via Instagram. He stated that , “I would beg him(Calvin) to sing on it everyday and just kept annoying him until he finally sang it”. So, the wait is over guys, I found You has been released officially and publicly.

Well, I Found You is a dance-themed number where Calvin exposes his vocals. Yes, Calvin is the only singer of this song and he sings about finding someone after travelling a lot. I think by travelling he means a lot of hurdles and struggles. Moreover he has helped Benny with the production as well. So, thank Calvin for such a valuable contribution and for this catchy party song.

Benny’s last single, “Eastside” was a hit and this song is a bop already so, a hit after a hit. Benny is gonna slay the charts. If you are having party tonight, this song is for you. Stream Below!

Listen To Benny & Calvin’s, “I Found You”: