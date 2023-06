If Queen and ELO had had a child and delayed its release into the public eye for a few years you’d probably have seen them record something like this.

Going glam with a capital G and aping a bit of Muse in the process, ‘Hoochie Coochie’ is a seventies-style number with some neat rock undertones.

Perhaps not having the killer chorus you’d expect from a song with such inspirations, it’s still musically interesting enough to hold your attention, though it does run out of steam.

(6.5/10)