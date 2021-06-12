Astrid S makes confessions on emo-Pop single “The First One” – Review + Official Music Video

And another Diva comes up with a new Romantic Gem! Astrid SmePlass (S) has released a new to make amends with her exes. “The First One” is a confession for all the things she has done to her later partners, all the heartbroken things she got from “The First One”.

To those who don’t know this 22 year old star, she is the Norwegian Idol sensation who took the floor by surprise when she first auditioned with “Somewhere Only We Know” and literally shook the stage by her unmatched vocals at a tender age of 16.

“The First One” is highly relatable, written along Justin Tranter and produced by the highly talented Jason Gill (worked recently with Bebe Rexha and Zara Larsson).

She apologizes to her exes singing, “To all the ones I ever loved, never let you in enough, not your fault, I gave to much to the First One”.

Hearing this song, anyone is bound to become a fan of this Norwegian Beauty. Have a listen below and watch the official music video.

Watch “The First One” Official Music Video By Astrid S