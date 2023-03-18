Ariana Grande Releases Studio Version of “Be Alright” – Listen NOW!

Ariana Grande’s performance on Saturday Night Live last week was a powerhouse. Among other songs, she delivered a memorable performance of her new single “Be Alright”. Now she has offered this track in high-quality. You can listen to the studio version NOW.

This new song from her upcoming album is probably one of the most-anticipated songs that fans have been wanting to hear in full for long. Although they have now heard the full version as Ariana performed it live on SNL, they still asked her for the studio version to be released ASAP. She obliged and made the version available today.

“Be Alright” is an upbeat track with a lot of groovy sounds. Overall, the track gives a feel of a retro disco sound. The lyrics are about being with the people you love, not just for a day or two but for rest of your life. It’s a wonderful message that Ariana delivers in this anthem. There is every chance that internet will be loaded with remixes soon.

There is no doubt that “Be Alright” is going to be a standout track from her upcoming third studio album. The single is already available for individual purchase on iTunes. If you are planning to pre-order Ari’s upcoming album, you can do it now to get “Be Alright” free. Alternatively, you can stream it below.

“Be Alright” by Ariana Grande: Listen to High Quality Studio Version