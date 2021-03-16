Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello Collaborate On Single “Mi Personal Favorita”

The ‘Havana’ singer has been quiet for some time now and we know the girl has been working on her music. We hope she’ll bring us something worthy of followup to ‘Havana’ but for now she’s taking a break and appearing in Alejandro’s new single “Mi Personal Favorita.”

Alejandro Sanz will include this new single in his 12th LP, which is planned for release on April 5. As far as this new single is concerned, you can listen to it tomorrow when it finally drops.

For Camila, it’s a great move as it will help her gain more fans and build a momentum for her new album. On top of that, Spanish markets are hot these days and Camila could be a big hit there. With this track, she can test the market and see if it suits her or not.