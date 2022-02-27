Adam Lambert Delivers a Song, “Feel Something”. Stream Here:

Here and back again!

The American singer and songwriter, “Adam Lambert” has come back. He has unveiled a new song titled, “Feel Something” after 2 years. He also announced that he will be releasing his 4th LP later this year, which will be his first album release after 2015’s, “The Original High”.

Well, I thought that this new song, “Feel Something” was included on the American singer’s upcoming 4th studio album but to my surprise, it isn’t.

Yeah, Adam has confirmed that he will be releasing the first single from his upcoming LP soon. Look at his tweet:

Hi. I know you’ve been waiting! Well I’m finally ready to bring new music to all of you.



I wanted to give a gift to you to kick off this new era before I drop my first official single. It’s a preview of the upcoming album – and a song from me to you.#FeelSomething pic.twitter.com/pOb5LxQVvF— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) February 21, 2019

Back to the new song, It is a ballad and a good one. The production is so relaxing. I think Adam Lambert has come back with such a nice song.

Listen to Adam Lambert’s new song, “Feel Something”: