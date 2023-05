Turning more into 1D with every release, here’s Australia’s answer to Busted with more attitude delivering you a cheeky ode to bad girls.

Don’t expect Shakespeare in the lyrics – or even Stephanie Mayer – and the spoken lines smack of cheesiness, but as a tongue-in-cheek sing-along pop song that will keep the tweenagers happy, this will win over the fans.

Not sure about the rest of the public though, sounding as it does not a million miles away from their last song.

(6/10)

Buy: Good Girls