New Singles: “How Do You Sleep?” By Sam Smith

Sam Smith has released a new track titled “How Do You Sleep?” and it’s a perfect track. It’s the same territory that 27-year-old explored earlier with “Stay With Me.” Now he has returned to the same territory with yet another banger that seems like a hit already. The track is written and produced by Ilya Salmanzadeh. Sam Smith also has co-writing credits on this track.

The track is about remembering someone and finding it hard to sleep. Although the singer has cried himself already and wants to start the healing which is only possible when he leaves that person. However, it’s easier to say but when it comes to leaving, it’s something not easy. It takes away your sleep and still you can escape.

Sam Smith has also released a music video accompanying the track. The video is directed by Grant Singer. Watch the music video and listen to the track below.

New Music: “How Do You Sleep?” by Sam Smith – Official Music Video