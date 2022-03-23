Single: “Flower Road” by BIGBANG

BIGBANG – the famous K-pop band – has released a new song titled “Flower Road”. The song came out yesterday and it has become an instant hit with the K-pop fans. It’s an emotional song and has all the right ingredients to become a big K-pop hit in 2018.

“Flower Road” is a mid-tempo song. You will feel a lot of R&B vibes in this song. It feels really good as the five boys sing together. In the song, the band is saying goodbye to the fans as they will not be doing some new music for a while. It’s a great way to say goodbye to your fans who have supported for years now.

If you have no idea who is BIGBANG, they are a popular K-pop group. However, this is going to be their last single for a few months. The reason is that everyone in Korea has to go for mandatory military service. After they serve the military service, they will come back. According to their recent announcement, the band will return soon. They close the song saying “Let’s meet again when the flowers bloom”.

The song came out on Twitter as the band chose to post it on social media to say goodbye to their global fans. I’m sure this song will be climbing charts pretty soon. Keep an eye on iTunes chart and you will notice this song going to the top, I bet. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Flower Road” by BIGBANG